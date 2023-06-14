NCIS season 21 premiere date: Is official delay coming soon?

Earlier this spring, CBS still seemed to be eager to proclaim that NCIS season 21 would be coming this fall. Is that changing? While nothing is official at the time of this writing, it does appear as though the powers-that-be at the network are starting to consider a major delay to be fairly likely in the near future.

With that in mind, let’s turn things over to network boss George Cheeks. While at the Banff World Media Festival this week per Deadline, the executive noted that there will be a revised fall schedule coming out soon in light of the writers’ strike. This is one that is going to be heavier on reality programming and possibly even some Paramount+ shows that are going to come over and air for a little while.

In the end, it does appear increasingly likely that NCIS is going to be one of the shows pushed back. We don’t necessarily think that a revised fall schedule 100% means that the show is not coming on this calendar year but for the time being, you have to consider that possible. We understand CBS wanting to have a plan in advance since that works better for advertisers; however, it is also rather frustrating for fans.

Let’s put it this way: Do they really think that viewers are going to be okay forever with the prospect of not having some of their old favorites around? Also, why hasn’t there been any real negotiation with the writers in a rather long time? There is also still the potential threat of an actors’ strike, as well, as the deal with SAG-AFTRA expires at the end of the month.

At a certain point, we do think these networks have to step up to the plate — and we’ll have to wait and see what happens as a result of that.

