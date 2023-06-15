Outlander season 7 premiere start time: ‘A Life Well Lost’ info

Are you 100% prepared to see the Outlander season 7 premiere? In less than 24 hours, it is going to arrive on the Starz app! So what can we say about “A Life Well Lost” now in advance?

First and foremost here, let’s remind you that this episode is going to start at midnight on the app, but then also 8:00 p.m. tomorrow night on Starz itself. This episode is going to take place almost immediately after the events of the season 6 finale, one that saw Claire Fraser in a certain amount of grave danger. We don’t think that it’s going to be all that much of a surprise to anyone out there, but this is going to be as intense and complicated a story as you’re going to see. Rescuing Caitriona Balfe’s character is one part of the equation, but it’s also far from the only part. This episode will also have the challenge of having to set the stage for the rest of the season and the Revolutionary War.

Want to know a little bit more right now? Then go ahead and check out the Outlander season 7 premiere synopsis right now:

Jamie races towards Wilmington to rescue Claire from the gallows, only to discover that the American Revolution has well and truly reached North Carolina.

We don’t think it’s some huge spoilers to say that Claire is going to make it through this situation, unless of course the producers are going to deviate FAR from the source material. The bigger question that we would have right now is pretty simple: What will make the aftermath of this rescue so important? Also, how can Fraser’s Ridge prepare for such a vast war with so many casualties? Sure, history dictates how it ends, but there is no way to guarantee we’ll see the same thing here.

