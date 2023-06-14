Outlander season 7 spoilers: Sam Heughan on premiere resolution

In just over 24 hours the Outlander season 7 premiere is going to be here and suffice it to say, a lot is going to happen. This upcoming episodes is going to bring the Revolutionary War to the doorstep of Jamie and Claire Fraser. However, there is something that has to be resolved before we even get around to that — Claire’s capture.

Over the course of the season 7 premiere titled “A Life Well Lost,” you are going to have a chance to see everything that has been done in an effort to rescue Caitriona Balfe’s character. Jamie will be one of many characters front and center here, and we imagine that we’ll have something here that is epic, action-packed, and above all else a tone-setter.

One thing you should know here is that this particular storyline won’t be dragged out much at all. As a matter of fact, moving into episode 2 much of the focus of the story could end up changing. Speaking on the subject to Forbes, here is what Sam Heughan had to say on the subject:

“Yeah, the first episode kind of ties up a lot of the story that we left hanging in the last season, and then I think from episode two, we’re suddenly on a different trajectory and a very different storyline. The first few episodes, a lot happens.”

Ultimately, isn’t this sort of jam-packed storytelling what we want. Executive producer Maril Davis told us last week that season 7 was planned out as though it could be the final season and because of that, you are going to see the writers really take on a lot of big stuff. We don’t think we’re going to see them hold back on much, and they can then circle back to season 8 on the other side. There is still time to fill in the narrative cracks here, right!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right away, including Caitriona Balfe on the final season

