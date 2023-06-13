Outlander season 8: Caitriona Balfe on saying goodbye

As we look towards Outlander season 8 on Starz, it is fair to be feeling a wide array of different emotions from top to bottom.

From one vantage point, you can be grateful over the fact that we are even getting this season, especially since it was never guaranteed and very few premium-cable shows last anywhere near this long. However, it’s also sad to know that it is ending. At least the writers know far enough in advance so that they can figure out a way in which to say a proper farewell.

So how does star Caitriona Balfe feel about the impending farewell? We know that she will be directing an episode, and she’s going to have an opportunity to do a lot of great work. Yet, none of this takes away from the idea that the goodbye will be difficult. Here is some of what she had to say to the Radio Times:

It’s bittersweet, it really is. I think, in some ways, I feel like we’ve said as much as we can say with these characters and we’ve sort of brought them to this point in their lives where it feels like it’s the right time to say goodbye to them. I think having season 8 will give us a real opportunity to sort of finish it properly.

But at the same time, it’s going be so sad. I’ve loved playing this character, I’ve loved being on this show, I love my co-workers. Most of our crew has been with us since day one.

Granted, we as viewers don’t have to think TOO much about saying goodbye at the moment. Just remember that season 8 is on hold at present while we wait for the end of the writers’ strike, and it could be many months still until production begins. Given that we have a 16-episode season 7 to get through first, we don’t anticipate the end of the series until 2025.

(Photo: Starz.)

