Silo season 1 episode 8 cliffhanger: Is Juliette dead?

We had a feeling entering Silo season 1 episode 8 that we could be poised for one of the biggest installments we’ve seen yet. It also felt clear that Juliette was in big trouble.

Even still, we don’t exactly think that anything within this episode necessarily played out in the way in which the character wanted. For a good chunk of the hour, she wanted more or less nothing more than to ensure that Sims was behind bars and she could make some progress on the drive. Yet, not all of her plans regarding the drive worked, she learned that Bernard was a traitor, and she also found herself arrested. Billings went along with it reluctantly, though it feels like he could eventually walk things back in his own way.

When Juliette broke free at the end of the episode, she did the only thing that she could do in order to stay free: She jumped over the side. Is she dead? Conventional wisdom would answer that question with a no, but we recognize that this is not a conventional show. They have killed off a LOT of people before.

At the moment, what we wouldn’t be surprised if we see is Juliette land somewhere below, where she will have to either find a way into hiding or some sort of other means of an escape. We don’t think she’d allow herself to be taken out to clean at this point, mostly because that would be giving people a lot of control. We don’t think that she would actually go through something like this unless she knew what was on the other side.

So, for now, we have to simmer amidst all of these questions … which is both exciting and infuriating at the same time.

