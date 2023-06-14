The Wonder Years season 2 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Football Team’

After the big premiere event tonight on ABC, do you want to get some more news on The Wonder Years season 2 episode 3?

First and foremost, we are aware of the pretty-odd situation that exists with this show at the moment. Just map it out — it didn’t get to air during the actual TV season due to the glut of programming that existed at that point. Now, it has a challenge of trying to find a place for itself in a really competitive field. That is not an altogether easy thing to do.

Luckily, we do at least know that it has its fair share of supporters from the very season. Also, we do think that a certain nostalgia still exists for the original. (It’s also easy to support anything that Dule Hill does, right?)

Moving forward, the show is going to shift towards airing one episode a week. This is, after all, a good way to keep it on the air a little bit longer!

Below, you can check out the full The Wonder Years season 2 episode 3 synopsis with other updates all about what lies ahead:

As Kim decides to take classes at Bill’s college and date one of his star students, Bill must walk the line between teacher and dad. Dean and his friends join the football team where Dean finds himself in a tricky situation.

(TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We should note already that the title for this episode is “Football Team,” which is not really all that much of a surprise given the content we are getting here. We know that this is a real rite of passage for a lot of young people as they make new friends and/or overcome a lot of obstacles along the way.

In the end, let’s just say that we are really excited for the future!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Wonder Years season 2 episode 3 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







