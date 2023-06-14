Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Is the break for this show over, alongside both Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD?

There is no denying that we’d love all three of these shows back as soon as possible. However, it is also abundantly clear at this point that this will not be at any point in the super-near future. Because of the writers’ strike all three of these series remain off the air and at present, we’re not even sure they will be back this fall. (Can the writers just be paid what they deserve?)

So while we do wait for some more news on the strike, why not spend a moment addressing all three shows? Below, you can at least see our take on some story elements that probably should be addressed sooner rather than later.

Chicago Med – Will a new doctor be brought in? At the moment, we tend to think there’s a good chance of that following Will Halstead’s departure. With tat being said, though, we do tend to think the writers’ strike has delayed a lot of this process. It’s hard to imagine anything otherwise.

Chicago Fire – Obviously, Mouch’s survival is the main order of business, not that this will be seen as some sort of jaw-dropping surprise. Just consider that cliffhanger! Beyond that, obviously we need to figure out if Severide is coming back. We technically don’t need to see Taylor Kinney in the premiere, but it would be nice if we got some sort of update, at least.

Chicago PD – Resolving what transpired with Adam Ruzek should be the first order of business, but from there, it would also be nice to get at least some sort of emotional update on what’s going on with Upton. Not having Halstead in her life has to be devastating, and she still needs to figure out how to move forward.

