Fire Country season 2: The potential impact of long wait

As some of you are more than likely aware at this point, we are going to be waiting a good while to see Fire Country season 2 premiere. Is that going to be hard? There is no real doubt about it.

Of course, we know a little bit already of what the upcoming story is going to be. One of the biggest focuses at present could be what we’re going to learn when it comes to Bode’s future, after he made the enormous sacrifice that he did in order to help someone he cares about in Freddy. That means that season 2 could have more in common with season 1 than we first anticipated … at least at first. There could be even more hopelessness for Max Thieriot’s character, at least in the early going.

With all of this being said, will the enthusiasm for season 2 escalate over the course of the weeks ahead? There is a case to be made for that! We think the summer could be good for getting more people to catch up and enjoy the show, especially since the hiatus that we are facing at this point is unusually long. The writers’ strike is still underway and for the time being, there is no clear end in sight. The networks and streaming services could fix that by paying WGA members what they deserve, but that hasn’t happened as of yet.

At a certain point, the level of scripted content that is out there could start to dry up; as a result of that, we wouldn’t be shocked if people eventually flock to Fire Country who haven’t already.

We’re hoping that there’s a chance that season 2 premieres before the end of the year; if we get it, let’s just hope that the focus remains on the characters. Big, compelling fires are great to watch, but that alone won’t keep us invested.

