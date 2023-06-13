The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Xavier perfect for Charity Lawson?

As we wait for the premiere of The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson in just under two weeks, why not meet a new guy in Xavier?

We don’t think it comes as much of a surprise that ABC has cast some pretty interesting contenders for Charity’s heart, mostly due to the fact that 1) she is so likable and 2) a lot of people are rooting for her to find love. Xavier, at least based on the new promo that you can see here, feels pretty great! He works as a scientist and clearly has a passionate for learning and knowledge. He’s also a big guy at 6’6”, so he has to battle constant assumptions that he is some sort of basketball player or pro athlete.

Of course, we tend to think that Xavier’s job is going to learn to almost-immediate puns as to whether or not the and Charity have the right chemistry. If nothing else, the preview does make it clear that these two are going to be seeing each other for a good while this season. We can’t sit here and say with confidence that they are going to be together at the end, but we’d be shocked if he is eliminated before the third or fourth episode.

Also, we tend to think that Xavier could be a Bachelor in Paradise favorite if he does not go the distance on The Bachelorette.

Let’s go ahead and say this again…

ABC is doing a surprisingly good job with promoting this season. Rather than just focus on the same-old drama that we have seen for so many years, they have actually allowed us a chance to learn about a couple of the guys. There seems to be a real recognition here that in order for this season to be successful, we actually need to know who some of the people are.

What do you think about Xavier as a contender moving into Charity’s season of The Bachelorette?

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

