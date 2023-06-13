Tough as Nails season 5 premiere date, CBS schedule confirmed

If you have been pretty eager to see Tough as Nails season 5 premiere on CBS, let’s just say that we have some good news!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that the Phil Keoghan-hosted reality show is going to return with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Following that, another episode is going to air on Friday, July 7, and the plan is for there to be new episodes every Sunday and Friday. It is a bit of bizarre programming choice, but this clearly represents the network trying to get some episodes on the air during what will otherwise be somewhat of a dead period.

After all, remember that due to the writers’ strike, CBS is going to be airing new episodes of Big Brother and The Challenge USA a little bit later than we previously expected. To be specific here, those two shows are going to be back in August.

We don’t think that the new season of Tough as Nails will necessarily reinvent anything when it comes to the format of the show, mostly because it doesn’t have to. The main goal of this show is going to bring a lot of relatable contestants to the table for a lot of physical, grueling competitions. This is a chance to see some fun escapism and also some environments that you don’t always see on television.

Personally, our hope at the moment is that this new timeslot ends up giving the show a little bit of a better chance to shine. We do think that the network wants to see the series grow an audience; after all, they want another big-time reality TV franchise! Sure, they have Survivor, Big Brother, and The Amazing Race, but these three programs have all been on the air for a long time. They need to find a way to get some other programs in the spotlight.

(Photo: CBS.)

