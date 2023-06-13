Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? Season 1 endgame

Is Gotham Knights new tonight on The CW? We know that we are closing in on the end of the season, but when will you get it?

Well, this is where we have to share a little bit of the bad news here: There is no installment on the air tonight. This is the final hiatus of the season but luckily, we know that the series will be back in a short period of time. Come June 20, you will get the penultimate episode of the season and then after that, you’ll have a chance to see the finale on June 27. Be prepared for a lot of action and drama … and also a possible cliffhanger at the same time. Given that this is a comic-book adaptation, isn’t such an ending inevitable?

Now that we’ve shared all of that, let’s just go ahead and set the table further. Below, you can get some more details about the remaining episodes this season — plus what you can expect to see…

Season 1 episode 12, “City of Owls” – INTO THE LION’S DEN – The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names. Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered. After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Brooke Pohl & Amy Do Thurlow (#112). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 1 episode 13, “Night of the Owls” – UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE – Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#113). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you most want to see moving into Gotham Knights season 1 episode 12 and beyond?

