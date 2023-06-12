The Idol ratings: Where things now stand entering episode 3

We have been curious about ratings for The Idol for quite some time, but that is especially the case following episode 2.

Why here? Well, let’s just remind you first and foremost that the reviews for the premiere were extremely divisive, and there was a chance that a lot of viewers may have dipped off. With that being said, there was also a chance that a lot of viewers for the HBO show already knew what they were getting themselves into in advance of it airing.

For now, here’s what we can share insofar as an update goes. According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, the second episode of this show drew around 800,000 viewers through HBO / Max for its first day. That is down slightly from the premiere, but still a strong retention rate. It is also worth noting that the series starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd is scaling significantly younger than what we see from the average show on this network, which more than likely is what they were going for in the first place.

In looking back at the series premiere here, we should note that the show has drawn so far around 3.6 million viewers. That actually means that The Idol is currently tracking better than the first seasons of The White Lotus and Euphoria were during the same span of time.

What does this show have going for it?

Well, we know that sometimes, controversy can be a pretty powerful thing! Beyond that, though, we should also remind you for a moment that The Idol is one of those shows where brevity may be one of its biggest advantages. Because there are only six episodes in the first season, it is easier to convince people to stick around than it would be otherwise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Idol, including other details on episode 3

What do you think about the overall performance of The Idol season 1 episode 2 over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







