The Idol season 1: How many episodes is it?

Given that we are only two episodes into The Idol season 1, it may feel on the surface like there is still a good bit of the story still to come. Is that really the case, though? Well, let’s just say that there are a few different things to talk through here…

Without further ado, let’s share the surprising news that there are only six episodes in this season. Is anyone else shocked that it’s going to go by that fast? Well, shorter orders have become somewhat of the norm in the TV business these days, but even with this show, we thought that we would see something akin to eight — that is what we have with another Sam Levinson show in Euphoria.

Of course, it is certainly possible that six episodes is all that was needed to tell the story of Jocelyn and Tedros, as controversial as it already is. It does appear entering the third episode that The Weeknd’s character is already working to infiltrate as many different aspects of her life as possible, while still giving her the pretense that she has an element of control as to what is happening around her. This show is already dark and controversial, and we tend to think that it is only going to become more so as we get a little bit closer to the end.

Despite a lot of the negative reviews and polarizing attention around this show right now, we do still wonder if HBO wishes that they had more of The Idol than six episodes. After all, their schedule for the rest of the year is a little bit lighter than it’s been in the past. We’re still a year out from House of the Dragon, and even longer from shows like Euphoria and The Last of Us. They will have to sustain on smaller hits for a little while.

Related – Get some more news now on the next The Idol

What do you most want to see moving into the rest of The Idol season 1 from start to finish?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to sound off here for some other updates that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







