The Bachelorette premiere spoilers: More on Charity’s brother!

For those who have not heard the news before, Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette has a surprise at the very start! In what we think has the potential to be a really fun twist through the early part of this season, Charity’s own brother Nehemiah is going to be a part of the premiere night. He is going to go undercover and with that, hope to garner a little more information on some of the suitors.

Honestly, we’re shocked that this idea hasn’t been utilized before, just when you think a little bit about the immense potential for entertainment that comes along with it. Nonetheless, we are really excited to see things play out over the course of this episode!

To get a few more details, including a discovery that Charity’s brother may make early on, be sure to check out the full The Bachelorette premiere synopsis below:

Charity’s journey to find love begins! Twenty-five charming men arrive, ready to make a lasting impression and win her heart. Later, at the cocktail party, Charity’s brother, Nehemiah, makes a shocking reveal, and the night takes an unexpected turn. With a first impression rose on the table, the pressure is on, and every moment counts.

Honestly, the stuff with Nehemiah is the only part of the episode we are explicitly excited about. After all, beyond this we tend to think that the rest of the episode is going to be fairly routine. Most of the stuff you end up seeing here, after all, could be stuff you tend to get through a lot of episodes of this show.

We’re sure that not every guy there on premiere night is going to be 100% “there” for Charity. We see that every season! Let’s just hope enough of them are.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

