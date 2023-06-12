When Calls the Heart season 10: Is there already a finale date?

We know already that the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere is coming to Hallmark Channel on July 30. For the sake of this article, we actually want to look far beyond that to a different question — the finale. Do we already have a date for that?

Well, let’s tell you at least some of what we know right now. According to a new report from SpoilerTV, the finale for the Erin Krakow series is going to be airing on Sunday, October 15. We don’t think that this is going to be some huge, eye-opening surprise, especially when you consider the fact that there are twelve episodes in season 10 and this signals that there won’t be any breaks during the season. Did anyone expect that there would be?

Of course, we do think that we are going to be seeing a lot transpire for the show over the season, but we are also just as curious as to how successful it is going to be in regards to the ratings. After all, there is a lot to consider here! For starters, When Calls the Heart is airing in a very different time of year — are viewers still going to find it? How will it hold up opposite some competition from NFL regular-season football late in the season? This is the sort of thing that could hurt it.

However, Hallmark has already sent at least one sign that they aren’t too worried about the show’s performance, as they have already renewed it for a season 11. As a result of that, the biggest thing that we are left to wonder at present is simply when production is going to get underway on that. We know the writers’ strike is slowing things down for the time being.

Hopefully, we will at least get more news on both season 10 and season 11 over the course of the summer.

