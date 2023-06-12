The Idol season 1 episode 2: What was Chloe’s song?

There is a certain irony coming out of The Idol season 1 episode 2 that in some ways, it is pretty hard to dispute. after all, is anyone coming out of this feeling like Chloe is just as big of a star, if not more so, than Jocelyn?

Think for a moment about that somber piano ballad that Chloe was performing at the end of the episode as Jocelyn and Tedros watched on. It was a painful story about family, and the melody has already led to people wondering what that song actually was. By far, it is the catchiest thing that we’ve had a chance to see on the show so far.

Here are some of the lyrics of the song’s main refrain:

That’s my family / we don’t like each other very much / I’m okay with that / but it breaks my mother’s heart…

Is it possible that HBO will put this song on Spotify or another platform? They have with other music from the show from the first episode. We’d just say to keep checking some music platforms to see if anything else comes from it. (It’s a fair guess that this song will be called “My Family,” performed by both Suzanna Son’s character and Moses Sumney’s Izaak.)

We do think that the performance from Chloe is a reminder of what The Idol can be — a harrowing tale of the juxtaposition being being a superstar and having a soul. Of course, we do also wonder what Chloe’s song could end up meaning within the tapestry of this show overall. We’re obviously talking about some really talented, so could there eventually be a concern that she eclipses Jocelyn? We don’t get the sense that Lily-Rose Depp’s character would be implicitly jealous of her, since that doesn’t seem to be this character. Instead, our concerns are tied a little bit more to her team, which can be manic and super-destructive based on what we’ve seen to date.

