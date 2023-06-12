The Idol season 1 episode 2: Jocelyn’s music video crisis

As we watched The Idol episode 2 on HBO this week, we were reminded of one thing perhaps more than any other. At the end of the day, the show is better when it is transfixed entirely on Jocelyn. We still haven’t gotten to the level with Tedros where we care all that much.

The strongest part of this episode was clearly seeing Jocelyn go through all the feelings that come with being explicitly controlled. She hated the version of her song that her team wanted to put out there, and they refused to listen to her ideas. She still agreed to do the music video, only to then realize that it was not what she had conceived. She still tried and the one time she nailed it, the camera was out of focus.

While Jocelyn was troubled, much of what we got within this episode was someone who really wanted to do a good job, but that was moving in counter with what other people wanted from her.

Contrast that explicit control with the subtle control that Tedros was giving her, one where he could coax her into doing some other things under the guise of what she really wanted. We’ve learned, as well, that he is controlling some other stars-to-be at the same time.

One of the unspoken challenges with this show

How many pop stars are there like Jocelyn anymore? This is honestly something that we found ourselves wondering through the whole music-video crisis. It feels more like a product of maybe 10 years ago as opposed to something that is super-overt now. You have a few artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift who dominate in terms of tour sales, but who is the rising star out there who has this sort of image? It does make The Idol feel a little dated, which is strange for a show that otherwise feels really current.

