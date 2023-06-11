Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2: How Scandoval factors in

Tomorrow night on Fox is going to bring you Stars on Mars season 1 episode 2 — but let’s frame it now through one of the most bizarre stories we’ve ever seen.

After all, there is almost nothing about what’s coming up that feels normal. For starters, we’re watching a show that feels like Celebrity Big Brother in space with a few different twists thrown in plus William Shatner as a host. Also, in episode 2 one of the big storylines could feature a celebrity in Tom Schwartz talk about a scandal involving his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval — the Scandoval that rocked the entire reality TV world. Who would have ever thought that a cable-TV reality crisis would become fodder on a network TV show themed around outer space? Our head is still reeling from all of this.

Still, you can see a new video over at TMZ featuring Schwartz talking about the situation and how he wants to get a lot of distance from it. Sure, there are space metaphors in here, but some of them actually make some sense. The site notes that it will continue to be a conversation moving into episode 2, as well.

So why is Stars on Mars focusing so much on this, especially given that Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss — a.k.a. the three people primarily involved in the situation — aren’t even on the show? Well, the answer is simple: Attention. We wouldn’t be writing this piece otherwise! Still after the recent reunion on Bravo we don’t really know what else needs to be said on it. Ariana got her chance to say what she needed to say.

Eventually, we’re sure that Schwartz on this show will be able to focus on other stuff … such as how to pretend-survive in a fake Mars colony with Marshawn Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

