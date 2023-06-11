The Bachelorette spoilers: See Charity Lawson dates in new promo

ABC is continuing to do their best to promote Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette, and we will continue to give them some credit for doing it fairly far in advance. Isn’t it nice to have something that equates to legitimate buildup?

Also, isn’t it nice that multiple previews for this season are actually somewhat positive in nature?

At this particular moment, we do think that the network is at a pretty key inflection point with what they want this franchise to be. Because The Bachelorette is on network TV, they can never get as over-the-top or extreme as what you see on Netflix. With that in mind, we wouldn’t be shocked if the network starts to really amp up the romance here and the escapism over exclusively the drama; that way, there is at least a more positive alternative out there.

With Charity in particular, it feels like the show has a great lead to test this marketing strategy out! After all, we are talking here about someone who is innately likeable, and also someone who hopefully has a great group of guys around her. They are really going to determine, more than anything else, how much the show can be pushed on the basis of romance over drama.

If you head over to the link here, you can see another promo focuses on Charity, the dates, and some of the kisses. T0 hit this theme even further, “Kiss Me” is the song playing in the background — isn’t that the biggest rom-com song out there?

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of good things to come — and not some sort of calm before the eventual storm. Given how far away the premiere is at the moment, we do still think that both of these things are possible.

