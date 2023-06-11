Joe Pickett season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Buck Wild’

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see Joe Pickett season 2 episode 4 arrive with more drama. What can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost let’s start off with the following: The title for this installment is “Buck Wild.” That does seem to suggest that a certain amount of the intensity from this week’s installment is going to carry over. What else can you expect given the hunt for a serial killer and so much more?

For a few more details all about what’s coming, but sure to check out the full Joe Pickett season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Joe and Buck Lothar head to the crime scene to catch the killer. Klamath Moore causes more trouble in Saddlestring and Nate visits his past, putting his future with Cricket in jeopardy.

What we know at the moment is that there are heated protests, a lot of violence, and questions all about what it means to really hunt. We do tend to think that there’s a lot of dark stuff being discussed over the course of this season, and we are going to see things descend more and more into here on out. Pickett himself is clearly going to find himself challenged in a lot of ways that he has not been before, and this is going to be a pretty different season than what we saw last time.

In general, let’s just say that Joe has his work cut out for him, and to think, we are only a few episodes into the season so far! Whatever you are seeing right now is really just the beginning of where the story is going to be going over the rest of the way. It’s hard to make any bold predictions just because there is still SO much room for everything to shift and change. We would just advise you to be prepared for that FAR in advance here.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

