Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? More on ‘Wormwood’

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? After a week off, could the show be coming back on Sunday nights with new episodes?

It goes without saying here, but we certainly understand if anyone out there is wanting more episodes of the James Spader series and soon. It is also understandable if you are raising a lot of big questions about the schedule already, given that we’ve seen a lot of big decisions here already.

Well, here is where we have to come in here at the moment with the bad news. There is no new episode tonight — and to go along with that, there aren’t going to be any more Sunday airings for the rest of the series. The plan instead is for The Blacklist to return with “Wormwood” on Thursday, June 22. Because of golf programming, there are no plans to see something more on June 15.

So while we are going to be waiting a little while to see something new here, we can go ahead and share the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 synopsis below — it does do a rather good job of setting the stage:

06/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Red’s attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the Task Force races against time to save Red and his associates. TV-14

How many episodes are left overall?

This is where things may very well bum you out. After all, remember for a moment that there are just five episodes left. Then, it’s all over. We do think that we’re going to get some answers about a few storylines, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to get some sort of direct answer as to who Reddington really is.

What do you most want to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 18?

Are you bummed that you will be waiting for a while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

