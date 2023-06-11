Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 6/11?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we finally at the end of the lengthy hiatus?

We know the past several weeks have been hard, especially given some current events. Don’t you think that a certain host / comedian would have a lot to say about some major events of this week? That feels like a given, no?

Well, unfortunately, here is the bad news once more: The Last Week Tonight with John Oliver hiatus is poised to continue and for now, there is no clear sense as to when it will end. The reason for the break is tied very much to the WGA strike that has impacted the entirety of the television industry. The TV series has gone dark on social media ever since the strike began, and the same goes for Oliver himself. (He was never a frequent tweeter in the first place.)

Once a deal gets done — and a deal needs to get done to preserve the future of writers for many years ahead — we’re sure that we will hear from everyone within the world of this late-night show again. We don’t think we’ll have to wait too long to see it return once the strike is over.

So when will the strike be over?

We wish that there was some sort of super-clear answer to that but unfortunately, we don’t have it. We don’t foresee it happening over the next week or so; as a matter of fact, we’re not even sure that a deal will get done before one is done with SAG-AFTRA, which could also be striking within the relatively near future. This is about as complicated a saga as we’ve seen in the world of TV for some time, and it is coming as a result of major changes due to streaming, episode counts, AI, and a whole lot more.

What do you want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when the show returns?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







