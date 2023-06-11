Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Who is hurt?

Next week on BBC One you are going to have a chance to see Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 6 — so what is it that we can say in advance?

Well, it may not come as much of a surprise, but the story that you are going to see coming up is emotional, pivotal, and should encapsulate a lot of what you have seen so far. This is the finale! This is a series that has been themed around immigrants, but also individual communities, prejudice, and conflicts born out of a specific time and place. We’ve seen a wide array of characters combat adversity over time in Australia, and more will be coming over the course of the next hour.

Want at least a few more specifics? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Annie is compelled to make a stand for migrants and stages a peaceful protest, but things get quickly out of hand, and Pattie is badly hurt. Kate returns amidst the carnage to find a surprise visitor waiting, and Sheila’s desperation spirals.

By the end of the finale, our feeling is that you may be partially satisfied … but also still clamoring for more. Given just how little real estate is left on this series, we have a hard time thinking that this story is going to end with every loose end tied in some neat little bow. Instead, we would argue that you could be clamoring for another season.

Now, at the time of this writing BBC One has yet to confirm anything regarding the future of Ten Pound Poms, but we still think that there is a reasonable chance of this happening. For the time being, the best advice we can give is keep recommending the show to others — the more who do watch, the more likely it is that additional episodes will arrive in due time.

What do you most want to see moving into Ten Pound Poms season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for some additional updates.

(Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







