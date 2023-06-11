iCarly season 3 episode 4: Will Carly, Freddie go public?

As we get ourselves prepared for iCarly season 3 episode 4 on Paramount+, you should know we’re entering a new chapter of the story. What chapter is that? Well, it is one that features Carly and Freddie as a couple!

For people who watched the show all the way back during its days on Nickelodeon, you know how long people have waited for this — now, it’s finally here. Of course, that does not mean in the slightest that the two are on the same page about everything. There are going to be some conflicts coming before too long, and there are a lot of different things to dive into when it comes to that and that alone.

Take, for starters, how to even “go public” as a couple. Maybe prior to the 21st century, this isn’t something you needed to declare in some grandiose fashion. It is a little bit different when you are an online celebrity, and people are used to consuming a wide array of different content about various parts of your life.

Want to get a few more details about episode 4? The title here is “iGo Public,” and the full synopsis is below:

Freddie asks Spencer for help creating an elaborate display to announce his relationship with Carly, who is not yet ready to go public with the news.

So why wouldn’t Carly want this? Well, you shouldn’t look at it as some sort of evidence that she doesn’t want people to know. Instead, we imagine that there is something quite joyous about having the relationship all to yourself. Think about it like this. If you are Carly, a good chunk of your lie has been spent with just about everyone out there digging into every aspect of your life. You want to have something that is a little bit sacred and special. We’ll sure the news will be out there eventually, but in this episode? That remains to be seen.

