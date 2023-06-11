Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: What it 100% needs

The Blue Bloods season 14 premiere is coming to CBS at some point … but just how long do we have to wait?

For everyone out there currently unaware, the network has at least temporarily planned for the Tom Selleck drama to be back on the air come Friday nights this fall; that could change depending on the writers’ strike, but we have to go with whatever information that we have at present.

No matter when the show is back, we do think that there will be some stories that need to be addressed, with one of the biggest ones being the massive of time. We’re well-aware of the fact that this show does tend to operate mostly in real-time, and we have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be altogether different here. That means that something must be different in the lives of at least one of the characters, right? This is, at the very least, what we are the most inclined to believe right now.

With all of this being said, we tend to think that the thing we are the most curious to learn right now is whose life will be impacted the most, and also what that change could look like. There are a lot of different possible outcomes that could be explored! For us personally, it is our hope that the show gives us a chance to see some big change in Danny’s life. Is he dating someone new? How is he adjusting to his kids getting older? Does he have an even deeper bond with Baez? These are three different things that in some way, we do hope that the show gets a little bit further into.

If not Danny, you can argue that we could or should see some sort of change for Frank, a guy who also has relative stability in his life. Out of all the main Reagans, these are the two that seem to have the most constancy when it comes to their day-to-day lives; if the writers (once the strike is over) are going to make some sort of fundamental shift, this is where we tend to think they will look.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods right now, including another look to the future

What do you think we are going to see during the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back here for other info as we move forward.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







