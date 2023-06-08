Blue Bloods season 14: The chances of it being final season

Is there a good chance that Blue Bloods season 14 ends up being the final one on CBS? It is certainly not what we want. However, at the same time, isn’t it something that we have to prepare for?

The first thing that we really should do here is issue a rather simple remainder that for a brief period of time early this year, there was a chance that season 13 could’ve been the last one for the Tom Selleck police drama. Obviously, we hope that this is not the case, but we can’t sit here and say that we feel altogether confident about anything right now. CBS is clearly on a cost-cutting spree right now, and we did see another pricey show in NCIS: Los Angeles just wind down after a handful of years on the air.

If there is a reason to have hope, it is this: The cast already took a pay cut to come back for another season, and you can argue that we could see CBS feel like the budget is tightened enough that they could also do a season 15 to go along with it! Let’s also remember this, as it’s something that we have said time and time again over the years. Isn’t there almost no chance that another show would generate the same ratings in this Sunday-night spot? We do think that Blue Bloods offers up something that the network really cannot get anywhere else and to some extent, we do like to think that this really matters.

Unfortunately, we are probably not going to know the long-term future of Blue Bloods for quite some time here. CBS could make more of a firm decision on this early next year, and we just hope that they decide in enough time for the show to have a worthy finale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

