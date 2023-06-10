When Calls the Heart season 10: Another Erin Krakow poster

We know that the wait has been super-long to see When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere on Hallmark Channel and of course, we wish that there was a way to make it go by a little bit easier. That clearly is not possible. However, we are rather happy to at least share something new courtesy of star Erin Krakow!

If you head over to the actress’ official Instagram, you can see a new, Elizabeth-centric poster for the upcoming batch of episodes. While we wouldn’t say that there is anything that is super-revelatory about this image, it is another reminder of how the network seems intent to be promoting the show long before its July 30 return. (Also, Krakow has an investment here as both the star and executive producer.)

We do tend to think that if you are Hallmark, you probably do recognize that there are some challenges ahead of you leading into the new season. For starters, you have to find a way to make sure that people are still interested after such a long break. Beyond just that, there are inevitable challenges that come with a show like this airing in the summer — that is not an altogether easy thing in the world to do. Just think about all the competition your are up against, including more people being outside and inevitably doing different things.

While we understand that the summer may not be ideal for some people, we do remain hopeful that When Calls the Heart will stay as popular as it has been in the past. After all, we know that the network has shown a good bit of faith in renewing it for a season 11, though production may be delayed for a while due to the writers’ strike.

For the time being, let’s just celebrate and rejoice in the fact that there are more episodes coming — and also hope there are some more promos for what’s ahead in the near future.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

