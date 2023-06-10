The Blacklist season 10: Is there a chance at another spin-off?

As so many of you out there are almost certainly aware at this point, The Blacklist season 10 is the final one over at NBC. Of course, we would love for there to be something more from the show down the road … but is there any hope of that at all?

Now, as a lot of you out three are aware, there has already been one spin-off of the James Spader drama already. The Blacklist: Redemption allowed for Ryan Eggold to have his own show as Tom Keen, and it featured some other great characters including Scottie Hargrave and Mr. Solomon. Unfortunately, it ran for only one super-short season before it got abruptly canceled.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

So is there any hope for something more down the road here? Let’s just say that it’s somewhat complicated and also, we don’t think it would happen at NBC. We get the sense that the network is ready to move forward from the show. After all, remember that they are burning off the final episodes in the summer when they could’ve easily chosen to air some of these episodes instead in the fall, especially with the writers’ strike dooming a lot of scripted content.

If there is any possible venue for more of this show, it is over at Netflix, where The Blacklist is a huge hit all over the world and clocks countless minutes of streaming year in and year out. If there was ever a chance for something to be greenlit, we’d expect to see it there.

Is there any real path for something more?

Maybe you could do a prequel but at present, it doesn’t feel like anything is being set up. However, any time that you have a program that has gone on for as long as this one has, there are inevitably going to be some sort of discussions. We’d just say to keep that in mind as we do inch a little bit closer to the series finale. We have a little more than a month to go before we get to the series finale on July 13.

Related – When is the next episode of The Blacklist set to air?

Do you think that we will or should get some other spin-off for The Blacklist?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







