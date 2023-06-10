Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 10, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Make no mistake that we, without question, want more of the late-night show. It is largely a question of when we are going to have a chance to get it.

Without further ado … well, let’s just reiterate some of the news that we’ve shared on the subject already. Unfortunately, there is no installment of the late-night show tonight, as we are still right smack in the middle of the long summer break. It is just a little bit longer and more uncertain than usual due to the writers’ strike. The final three episodes of this past season were canceled and while we’re optimistic the strike will be over by the fall, who can say anything with certainty? It takes however long that it takes, provided that the writers get the deal that they so richly deserve.

As for what what we are hoping for through the rest of the off-season, we just hope that there are a few chances to see some cast members around doing things on social media — similar to what Chloe Fineman did with her impromptu spoof of HBO’s The Idol. It was the sort of thing we could have easily seen if there were episodes of Saturday Night Live on the air. (If you want to see that sketch, we have a link closer to the bottom of this article.)

When are you going to have a chance to get some more news on the next season? The good news is that due to the way in which these episodes are produced, it could be one of the first shows back once the strike is over.

The most likely premiere date…

Strike permitting, we’re going to have a chance to see the show back either the last weekend in September or the first weekend in October. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, no?

What do you most want to see when Saturday Night Live returns to NBC?

