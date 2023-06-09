Magnum PI season 6: One variable to watch in renewal talks

As we prepare ourselves for the weekend, why not have one more discussion about a Magnum PI season 6 renewal? There is a good bit to get into as the discussions seemingly continue between NBC and the studios involved.

If you have been reading for a while, then you probably know that the hope here that an agreement will be reached by the end of this month. After all, doing this would then 1) put us out of our misery but, more importantly, 2) get a deal done while the cast is still under contract. The biggest complication we imagine right now is just that NBC doesn’t have to hurry anything too much, given that they already have another ten episodes in the can. The writers’ strike also currently renders them unable to start up production for at least a good while, even if they do opt to bring the show back.

With all of this in mind, one variable that could be at play here is working to extend the cast contracts beyond the June 30 deadline, though we only see this happening if there are major expectations a deal will get done. For the time being, we do remain cautiously optimistic. There has been no public discussion hinting at a possible cancellation and beyond that, NBC continues to give Magnum PI repeat airings — a pretty good sign that they would like to grow a show.

Of course, the biggest thing that would be helpful right now (beyond a renewal) is NBC and CBS Studios coming to agreement on the first four seasons — if they can allow new viewers access to a whole library on Peacock without them having to purchase them individually elsewhere, that could go a long way.

When could the writers’ strike end?

For now, there is no end in sight, unfortunately — but it’s all worth it if the writers get what they are asking for. Their requests are very much reasonable in this rapidly-changing world.

Related – Check out more discussion on Magnum PI season 5, including what we would like for Magnum and Higgins moving forward

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back; there are other updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







