Outlander season 7: Diana Gabaldon on possible Lord John series

Yesterday, we spoke briefly with David Berry about a potential Outlander spin-off — so what does Diana Gabaldon now have to say?

If you have not heard already / are not familiar with the source material, Gabaldon has actually written a number of spin-off stories for this character. While Starz has never confirmed that they will be adapting them, the idea has been out there for a while. Here is what the noteworthy author had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

Sure — it’s a matter of who wants to pay to have it done. They have floated that notion, and I’m all for it if they can get it off the ground. There’s a strong Lord John thread running through Book 10.

That certainly indicates that there is a lot more content coming even still for this character, though it does remain to be seen what the folks behind the scenes are actually going to choose to adapt.

What are the odds of this series happening?

Well, for now we still would say that they are reasonably low … at least for now. The focus for Starz seems to be on season 8 and after that, the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Maybe in a year or so, maybe there will be a chance to discuss this further.

For those wondering, Diana does also note in this interview that she did write an episode for season 7, and there are plans for her to both pen one in season 8 and also one for the prequel. We’re looking forward to all of them!

Also, remember that Outlander itself is returning to Starz in one week’s time. The first half of season 7 is coming your way this summer; meanwhile, the second half is not slated to come back around until next year.

