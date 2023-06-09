Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is there any chance at all to get Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast back in the near future?

Just as you would most likely expect, there are a few things worth looking into here, but we should start by noting the following: There is a good bit more of the crime drama coming. This means more family dinners, dramatic conflicts, and all sorts of other good stuff.

With all of this being said, though, we do have to deliver some of the bad news: There are no new episodes tonight or for the rest of the summer. While we know that more episodes are on the way, this does not mean that we are going to have a chance to see them anytime soon. We are still in the midst of a really long wait that is being brought on entirely by the writers’ strike, a problem that could be solved easily if the networks and streaming services would stay up and pay the creative teams what they deserve. That still hasn’t happened.

We’ve noted this in the past, but there is still a chance that you are going to have a chance to see the show back in the fall — it is mostly a matter of when. The earliest we could imagine things now is late October, mostly because the strike has already impeded when most writers’ rooms traditionally open leading up to filming. With that being said, there are no signs that we are close to a deal at all. We still want to hope that the show could be back this fall, but don’t be shocked if it is November or even December.

For now, all we can do is just cross our fingers and hope someone shares decent news before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

