Human Resources season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of season 2 today at Netflix, can you expect to see a Human Resources season 3 renewal? Or, is this officially the end?

Just like you would imagine, there will of course be some sort of demand for more of these characters, especially when you consider how they are born out of Big Mouth, otherwise known as one of the most successful series in the history of the streaming service. However, the streaming service announced earlier this year that season 2 was going to be the final one; not only that, but Big Mouth season 8 is going to be the final chapter of the landmark flagship series.

For those who are wondering a little bit more about Big Mouth season 8, that is currently poised to launch at some point in 2024. Not only that, but it could prove to be one of the most-successful long-running shows that the streaming service has! Our hope is that moving forward into the new year, some of the characters from Human Resources are going to migrate over there. At the very least, there are some indications that this is going to happen.

We wish we had a better answer as to why this entire Big Mouth extended universe was shutting down but in the end, it’s not an altogether easy thing to have some sort of clear answer to. We just hope that when the dust actually settles, we are going to have a chance to see some sort of satisfying ending. Sure, these are animated shows that are known for being quite silly, but shouldn’t we all want to build towards some sort of satisfying conclusion here? At the end of the day, we really don’t think that this is too much to ask … or is it?

In the end, let’s just be grateful that we had so many years of these shows in the first place.

