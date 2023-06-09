Outlander season 7 interview: John Bell talk ‘peace’ for Young Ian

We’ve made it no secret over the years that Young Ian is one of our favorite characters within the world of Outlander. With that in mind, we do come good news about his future!

Let’s put it this way: If there was a guy within this world who desperately needs a huge, it’s this guy. Think about what he’s gone through and the constant pain and sorrow he’s suffered. He still has such a kind heart through it all and at this point, it is simply our hope that he finds a way to find some sort of stability and happiness. That can come in so many forms, whether it be as a love interest, a feeling of purpose, or just a sense of stability. Who says it has to be one thing?

Personally, though, we’re thrilled — John Bell has long been an outstanding actor on the show, and the chance for him to do something different is exciting. Of course, we also hope he continues to have a lot of variety and work with a lot of different cast members.

During the big season 7 press day this week, here is some of what he had to tell us about the arc ahead:

Per Ian, he has been through more than any human should. We find Ian really coming into his own this season. He’s got the support and trust of his uncle and they make a great duo. He’s able to start to leave that past trauma behind him and potentially move forward and find maybe a little bit of peace somewhere — which, maybe you would agree, he deserves.

(For the record, yes we absolutely agree.)

Odds are, Young Ian will be relied upon more than ever this season, as well — remember that we’ve also got a big arc ahead with the Revolutionary War, and we tend to think Jamie and some of the other residents of Fraser’s Ridge are going to need every bit of help possible. Sure, the top priority in the premiere is saving Claire, but there is more coming on the other side.

Related – Check out more news regarding Outlander, including some other thoughts with Maril Davis about season 7

What do you want to see from John Bell during Outlander season 7?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







