The Blacklist season 10: Is Weecha Reddington’s girlfriend?

There are definitely some things we never imagined asking ourselves when it comes to The Blacklist season 10, and this is a big one: Is Weecha actually Raymond Reddington’s girlfriend? It is a weird thing to wonder about, given that for most of this season, she was not even around!

Yet, here we are, and following her appearance on last night’s episode, we wonder more of what the future could be. It does sound based on what Reddington said that the two are actually together. However, at the same time it’s hard to really draw any major conclusions about their actual status! We only heard such a small piece of a conversation between them, after all, so why could we say anything definite based on just that alone? It feels like a pretty bad idea to do so.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

Following the moment that we had here we do tend to think that James Spader’s character does actually want this and, in general, it also feels like he really does want to put down some roots. Just the word “girlfriend” suggests a sort of permanence that really, he has not quite had in quite some time. This could also be tied to him selling off so many of his assets and even shutting down a certain part of his criminal empire. He wants to be more of a normal person at this point in his life.

However, what we tend to think that we’re getting at the very end of the show here is Reddington, thanks in part to Arthur Hudson, learning more that you can never quite escape your past. We can easily see him working now in order to shut down the Task Force! This could take away the idea of him just living a quieter life with a girlfriend, spending time with Agnes, or doing any other thing that he enjoys.

Related – Get more news now about when The Blacklist is returning

What do you think the future could hold for Weecha and Reddington moving into The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







