The Blacklist season 10 episode 17: The Dembe Zuma reveal

As we got through most of The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 on NBC tonight, there was one question sitting on our mind. What was the point of the Morgana Logistics Corporation?

Well, as time went on during this episode, we started to realize more and more that this corporation was actually, in some ways, his own corporation in a way. His logistical shipping system was actually something that he actually worked to keep up and maintain. He was shutting it down, but everyone involved was going to have a chance to reap the benefits of all they had done. With that in mind, the episode ended with a grand party — and also a jazz band?

Out of all the Reddington exploits, this one has to be one of the strangest that we’ve seen. This whole episode was all about James Sapder’s character using the Task Force as a means to further his own end goal.

Then, the big Dembe Zuma reveal

As it turns out, Hudson managed to figure a few different things out! He was able to figure out that Dembe was hired by the FBI and with this, that he was tied to Reddington.

