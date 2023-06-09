Silo season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Are you ready for ‘Hanna’?

As we do prepare to check out Silo season 1 episode 8, doesn’t it feel clear to anyone else that this is an important one? It has to be! We are only a handful of episodes away from the finale, and that means that things are only going to get more intense from here on out.

So what can we say about the story to come? Well, the title here is “Hanna,” and that makes us think that this is going to be about a person much more than just a series of events. Also, it is one that should set the stage in a big way for some REALLY important reveals.

Want to know a little bit more, for starters? Then go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

New information causes Juliette to see her family’s past differently — and she finally gains access to some of the silo’s biggest secrets.

If you are not excited about this episode after reading that — well, we honestly don’t know what exactly we can tell you! If this is where some secrets are going to be revealed, we’re all for it … though we cannot even imagine what is going to lie on the other side of that.

As for the idea of Juliette diving into her family’s past, you can certainly argue at this point that it’s a long time coming — and also, we hope that she isn’t completely distressed by whatever it is that she learns.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end of all this?

We tend to think so, but that’s mostly because of the fact that we’ve seen big cliffhangers for the majority of the show. Why change that now?

What do you most want to see moving into Silo season 1 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

