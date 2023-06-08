Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 10 episode 17 talk

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? We know that there is a lot to look forward to when it comes to the James Spader drama. After all, there’s a handful of episodes still to go, and we know that the drama is only going to intensify.

If you are a little bit confused at all entering tonight, let’s just put it like this: We understand. Why? Well, let’s put it like this: Last week’s promo suggested that there were no new episodes until June 22. However, we think that this was an error. NBC’s press releases and schedule note that there is a new The Blacklist on tonight titled “The Morgana Logistics Corporation,” and we certainly hope that we are dealing with a story here that is more intriguing than the name would suggest.

If you want to get a few more insight on what lies ahead, be sure to see the full The Blacklist season 10 episode 17 synopsis below:

06/08/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The Task Force encounters a ring of fraudulent companies shipping contraband around the world. Congressman Hudson’s investigation escalates when he recruits help from within the FBI.

Now, the big question that we have upon reading this is just who this potential help could be for Hudson, mostly because who in the world would actually want to help him? We’re not sure that there is an altogether clear answer to this at the moment and honestly, why should there be? The most important thing at this point is just that the writers keep us guessing, and we do have a few things that legitimately surprise us as we get closer and closer to the end.

Remember that for now, the series finale of The Blacklist is set for Thursday, July 13.

