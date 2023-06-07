Class of ’09 season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see Class of ’09 season 1 episode 7 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, we really should start off here, first and foremost, by noting where this story stands in the larger order: It is the last one before the eventual finale. We know that the FBI drama has taken us across multiple time periods and within that, shown a larger struggle that could change some lives forever. Eventually, we know that it’s going to end in a really interesting place … but we still do have to get there.

The season 1 episode 7 synopsis below may not give a ton away, but we certainly think that there are some exciting hints in here nonetheless:

At Quantico, the final tests before graduation are accompanied by a reveal of where the trainees will be posted.

Perhaps more than anything else, it is our hope that this episode is going to end in a place where a lot of us are even more eager to get into the finale and see what else the writers are bringing our way. Do we expect some deaths? Absolutely, given the nature of this show.

To go along with all this…

Remember that Hulu has billed this show as a limited series, which means that we’re probably going to get something akin to closure at the end of the finale. While it doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t go back and order more later, the intention here is clearly that they do give you a certain measure of closure — and, of course, that makes us happy. Honestly, we don’t need to find ourselves in some place at the end where we are left to wonder about some things. Then, we would be up to the mercy of the streaming powers-that-be to determine whether or not this show deserves to come back for more later on down the road.

(Photo: Hulu.)

