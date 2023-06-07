High Desert season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

What can we say in advance of High Desert season 1 episode 7 on Apple TV+ next week? Well, there is a lot to discuss here!

First and foremost, we should note that there is an eight-episode season. With that, every episode matters … but this one perhaps more so than any other so far. This is the penultimate episode of season 1! Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over to the finale!

To be specific here, this episode carries with it the title of “This Doesn’t Have to Be a Tragedy.” Doesn’t that feel ominous? Let’s just say that we’re pretty darn worried. Even though there is a lot of comedy on the show, there is a lot of drama at the same time as Peggy gets closer and closer to what she’s been trying to figure out.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and read the full High Desert season 1 episode 7 synopsis below:

Denny and Chunky make a desperate move. Peggy confronts the Gattchis with a demand. Arman and Heather pay Peggy a surprise visit.

So who is in the most danger within this episode? Well, you can almost argue that it is Peggy herself given everything that she has taken on! She’s found a place for herself that she really likes, but at the same time, that comes with a fair share of problems. There can be a point where you get in so deep that you cannot find your way back out.

We suppose that we should really remind you at this point that there could be a season 2 down the road here. However, we do still think there will be closer to everything we’re seeing in season 1 in the finale. That means that really, there’s not that much time to tie together all the stories at hand.

What do you most want to see moving into High Desert season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







