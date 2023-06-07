America’s Got Talent: Lambros Garcia, young dancer, starts show

Tonight marked the second America’s Got Talent audition show of the season, so how did we start off the night? Meet Lambros Garcia.

So who is he? Well, we’re talking here about a ten-year old dancer who actually got his start hearing the music for a nearby studio while in Karate class. There is no doubt that he loves it — you have to in order to be a part of a dance academy at such a young age. There was no doubt that he would be good!

The question here was just what some sort of danger we were going to see with him — we thought that we were almost going to see something a little more classical, and there were a few of those moves. Yet, there was also a lot of party-dancing going on here — this was a guy really just out to entertain everything and show off all that he could do.

For a first audition, this was really solid in that he really played to the crowd and understood that he didn’t just want to do ballet or some sort of standard contemporary routine. The challenge from here, of course, is going to be seeing if he can find a way to really play things up in the next round and get more dancers out there with him — he will have to find a way to keep everyone surprised!

Just in case there was any doubting how much Lambros wanted to do well with this routine, just look at how emotional he got at the end! It is clear that this means a lot to him, and we hope that he can use this as a stepping stone to get better and better. This is a long season, after all, and there will be more opportunities from here.

