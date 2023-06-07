Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Breaking the curse?

Next week on The CW, you’re going to have a good chance to see Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3 — so what can we say about it now?

Well, if there was a way to start everything off at present, it would be by noting (once again) that you aren’t going to wait for anything more here. Even though there is not a new episode of Riverdale in seven days, the Kennedy McMann series will continue to be on the air. This episode is titled “The Danger of the Hopeful Sigil,” and isn’t there a little bit of irony in this? You’d want nothing more than a small slice of hope and instead, you are delivered something totally different.

For some more specifics now, go ahead and check out the Nancy Drew season 4 episode 3 synopsis right now:

FEELINGS – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) share a sweet moment while working together to find a way to break the curse. Meanwhile, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Jean (guest star Erica Cerra (“Supernatural,” “The 100”) continue growing closer, but a recent conversation leaves him with an unsettled feeling. Lastly, Jesse (guest star Geraldine Chiu “Snowpiercer”) and Birdie (guest star Alison Thornton “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”) devise a plan to teach the school bully a lesson. Jem Garrard directed the episode written by Celine Geiger & Lauren Glover (#403). Original airdate 6/14/2023.

By the end of this episode, we do have a feeling that we’ll at least have a better sense of where things stand regarding the curse. The only thing we are currently unsure of is rather simple: Whether the producers are going to end this part of the story so soon, or try to find a way to keep it going a little while longer. After all, it does allow them to throw more drama in the direction of Nancy and Ace, and you have to believe they want that.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nancy Drew season 4 the rest of the way?

Do you think we are building towards a proper ending here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







