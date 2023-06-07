Riverdale season 7 episode 12 return date: ‘After the Fall’

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Riverdale season 7 episode 12, including when you’ll have a chance to see it? We’re at a pretty pivotal point now in the final season and because of that, we tend to think that we’re going to be seeing some stories unravel in the relatively near future.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that you’re still going to be waiting for a little while to see a lot of this unravel. We’ve had a nice run of new installments over the past several weeks but unfortunately, there is nothing new coming onto The CW on June 14. We’re instead looking at a one-week hiatus, and the plan is to get everyone back on the 21st.

So what can we tell you about this episode? Well, the title here is “After the Fall,” and you can check out the full Riverdale season 7 episode 12 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

THE AFTERMATH – Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) lean on each other as they prepare for their big basketball game against Stonewall Prep. Meanwhile, as they deal with ongoing issues with their parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) decide to throw a slumber party with Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott). Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Julia Bettencourt directed the episode written by Gigi Swift (#712). Original airdate 6/21/2023.

Does it feel clear to anyone else that this synopsis may be hiding something? Just think about that for a moment — for all of the stuff that it is giving us, what is clearly more notable (at least to us) is all the stuff that it isn’t. This makes us feel more like there are some other great things coming that could send this story careening into all sorts of fascinating places.

What do you most want to see moving into Riverdale season 7 episode 12?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also stay tuned here for other insight that 100% you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

