When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere: A surprising struggle

As the days get closer to the When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere, it is fun to wonder more and more what the future could hold!

So what can we say about the first episode? Well, we’ve noted already that it will pick up with a number of big, personal advancements for characters in Hope Valley. For example, you have the engagement of Elizabeth and Lucas, and then you have the great news that Rosemary and Lee are expecting a baby. We anticipate that the Hallmark Channel series is going to play with both of these plotlines in a major way within the weeks and months ahead.

Now that we have said this, we also have to remind you of some other major things that are transpiring. To be specific, things that are less than stellar. According to Parade, we are going to see some sort of major “economic downturn” play a part over the course of the premiere within the aforementioned community.

So what will that mean? Well, one implication of it is obviously the idea that there will be some sort of significant financial strife, and it may force the characters to go a little bit out of their comfort zone. They have to get creative to think of ways to make more money, and that could prove rather stressful.

This story, while hardly the most pleasant one in the world, is going to serve as an important reminder that life always comes with its fair share of setbacks, and this is even true in the most idyllic communities like this one. Sometimes, you just have to take on the hand that you are dealt, even if it is not a particularly easy thing to do. Hopefully, this downturn (unlike the other things mentioned here) will not last the remainder of the season.

