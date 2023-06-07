America’s Got Talent: Putri Ariani gets Simon Cowell Golden Buzzer

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, of course we knew that there would be another Golden Buzzer. Now, meet Putri Ariani.

We had a feeling when she first came out that she would be something special. We’re talking here about a 17-year old vocalist from Indonesia that in spite of her visual impairment, she has learned how to play the piano and deliver some absolutely beautiful melodies. This was all sorts of special from start to finish, and it prompted Simon to go up on stage. The show cut away to commercial when that happened, leading to a big mystery as to what was going to happen.

Going into the episode, we knew that Simon was the judge pressing his buzzer, and we know the history of singers getting this over the years. With this, we felt confident she’d be getting it. He actually got her to perform a second song — not because he had any reservations, but rather because he just liked hearing her sing.

After the second performance, the Golden Buzzer came into play. This was moving, genuinely. A fantastic singer and someone who also writes her own songs — she wants to eventually go to Julliard, and we do honestly think the musical talent is there to make that happen.

Is Putri going to be a favorite to win?

It is possible, but there is honestly another big threat to win the whole show in this episode in Mitch Rossell. It feels like a total mistake at this point to peg any one particular act a favorite, mostly because of the fact that there’s a lot of time to go and still more auditions that we have not even seen as of yet. With that, a certain measure of patience is required.

