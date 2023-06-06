Ted Lasso season 4, spin-off: Are there any new updates?

Following the end of season 3 this past week, are there any further updates to share this week on a Ted Lasso season 4?

Well, let’s just start by noting that if there was ever a time to be craving a few more updates all about the show and its future, isn’t this it? We miss the show today, even if we think there were a few things in the finale that were a little bit polarizing. We want to see more of these characters and the AFC Richmond world.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in and point out that unfortunately, we don’t know substantially more about the show’s future right now than we did a week ago. There have been plenty of interviews out there, and all of them say largely the same thing. While the cast and crew clearly love each other, they would not come back to do more of the show unless there was a legitimately great reason for everyone to come together again. That could be another season, but we tend to think that a spin-off is the more realistic option for now.

After all, just remember that there are some possible ideas floating around out there already! One of the most noteworthy ones, at least at the moment, is the possibility of us being able to see a show about a women’s team. It makes at least a decent amount of sense, especially since you could bring in a lot of new people and still, at the same time, have room for some familiar faces like Rebecca and Keeley to come back here and there. We will see what the future holds, as we don’t foresee anyone here rushing this process along.

For now, it’s fair to say that everyone wants and deserves a break — even if they didn’t, the writers’ strike is ongoing and it’s hard to plan anything out at present.

