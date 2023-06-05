The Blacklist season 10: Will the Task Force be shut down?

As we get further and further into The Blacklist season 10, it feels clear there are a few things to be concerned over. One of them seems to be what’s going to happen to Raymond Reddington, and then there are also the questions the Task Force and the FBI.

Are we nearing the end of Cooper and his team? You can look at the first half of this season with Wujing as a battle over Reddington’s future; meanwhile, the second half with Hudson may be more about this group trying to prove their value.

On first glance, you can look at the events of this past episode and say that the Task Force got a major victory with the Senator stepping away. However, that is before you remember that Blair Foster called Hudson at the end of the episode, and it does seem like someone in the FBI could flip against the group in the near future.

As we move forward, we wouldn’t be shocked at all if the Task Force was in real jeopardy. The larger question, at least to us, is whether or not the characters could face some sort of legal ramifications for their own actions. No one in this group has altogether clean hands, even if a lot of what they have done has been for the greater good. Heck, Dembe was Reddington’s right-hand man for many years! It does remain somewhat of a miracle that he was ever able to pass vetting in the first place to end up in this spot.

We don’t think the Task Force will be shut down in the immediate future, but don’t be surprised if we see something like that happen far down the road.

