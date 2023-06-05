Law & Order spin-off coming to Canada? New Criminal Intent

Another new Law & Order spin-off is set to find its way onto television — though in this instance, we are looking north of the border.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Citytv (which has aired a number of the American parts of the franchise over the years) has greenlit a ten-episode off-shoot titled Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. The name really expresses a lot of what the show is about, as you will see a fairly similar show (especially when compared to the US Criminal Intent) in a different setting with new characters. This show will be produced by Lark Productions as well as Amy Cameron’s production banner Cameron Pictures.

The plan for this show, at least for now, is for it to film later this fall; it is targeting a premiere in the spring of 2024. Here is what Cameron had to say in a statement:

“We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life. We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise.”

Could this show ever air on NBC?

Let’s just say that we wouldn’t be surprised. Universal Television is handling distribution outside Canada, and this would serve as a low-cost alternative for NBC should they want more scripted programming either for the spring or summer. The entire Law & Order franchise is such a ratings winner, and even if this got just a solid percentage of the viewership of the original, there is still probably a lot that they would be excited about at the end of the day. For the time being, let’s just say that we would be ultimately shocked if this doesn’t happen.

As for now, know that there are still three shows in the franchise airing in the US — the original, SVU, and also Organized Crime. We expect to see all three during the 2023-24 TV season, though the specifics remain rather unclear at present due to the writers’ strike.

Do you think that a Canadian Law & Order spin-off is a good idea?

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

