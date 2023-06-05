Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2: Filming update

As many of you most likely know at this point, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 will be coming to Prime Video. Is it turning up in the immediate future? Hardly, and we know that we’ll be stuck waiting until at least early 2024 to see it arrive. (We’d honestly be shocked if we see a trailer before then.)

So is there anything that we can say in advance of it now? Well, if nothing else we can offer some confirmation that production is still underway! There has been shooting actively going on over the past several weeks, and we tend to imagine that everyone involved is starting to wrap up. We should get some official word that everyone is done in a pretty short period of time.

Of course, the end of filming does not mean in the slightest that we are close to a premiere. The important thing to note here is that Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a really lost post-production window due to all of its special effects. It is a hugely expensive show and because of the investment that Amazon has put into it, they need to make sure they have a great product on the other side.

Also, we tend to think that they want to reward everyone who stuck around through the early doldrums of season 1. We personally feel like the series got off to a slow start, but also got progressively stronger leading up to the big finale. That is where we really started to set up some things that even casual fans of the J.R.R. Tolkien source material are familiar with, whether that be Mordor or of course Sauron, the biggest of Big Bad villains imaginable.

Filming for the rest of season 2 has continued despite the writers’ strike, as the scripts were already prepared and completed.

