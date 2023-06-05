Wednesday season 2: Any news coming in June?

What is there to look forward to when it comes to Wednesday season 2 over the course of June? Will we get any news at all?

To put things rather bluntly, let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated. Filming has yet to begin, and we don’t think it will for quite some time. It seems on the surface like the plan here may be to have the cast and crew back a little bit closer to the end of the year. but that is far from confirmed at the moment. A lot could depend on the writers’ strike, which is a full month in at this point and there is not a lot of evidence out there that it is about to come to a close. This could delay everything, and it certainly feels like fall 2024 is the absolute earliest when we could see the show back.

Here is what makes things a little bit interesting. Netflix has already confirmed that Jenna Ortega is going to make some sort of appearance (virtually) at the upcoming Tudum event on June 17, so we at least know that they are invested in continuing to promote Wednesday. Since there is no real footage to share here at the moment, we tend to think that there could be either some casting news announced here or something else related to the future. Could there be an early season 3 announced? We wouldn’t be shocked, especially if that makes it easier to shoot two seasons relatively back to back.

No matter what, it’s at least nice to know that something pertaining to this show is going to be coming out over the next few months. We’ll just have to wait and see what that is and what the future looks like.

What are you the most interested in seeing on Wednesday season 2, regardless of when it premieres?

